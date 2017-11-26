Janis SiegelBorn 23 July 1952
Janis Siegel
1952-07-23
Janis Siegel Biography (Wikipedia)
Janis Siegel (born July 23, 1952) is an American jazz singer with the vocal group The Manhattan Transfer.
Janis Siegel Tracks
Something's Coming
Nils Landgren
Something's Coming
Something's Coming
Last played on
Why I Came To California
Leon Ware
Why I Came To California
Why I Came To California
Last played on
Go Away Little Boy
Janis Siegel
Go Away Little Boy
Go Away Little Boy
Last played on
Birdland
The Manhattan Transfer
Birdland
Birdland
Last played on
Circlesong 6
David Worm, Joey Blake, Kirsten Falke, Nick Bearde, Pierre Cook, Bobby McFerrin, Bobby McFerrin, Beth Quist, Janis Siegel, Pamela Warrick-Smith, Paul Hillier, Ray Kennedy, Rhiannon & Sussan Deyhim
Circlesong 6
Circlesong 6
Performer
Last played on
MY HOW THE TIME GOES BY
Janis Siegel
MY HOW THE TIME GOES BY
The Late Late Show
Janis Siegel
The Late Late Show
The Late Late Show
Last played on
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Janis Siegel
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Last played on
My Love Is/My Babe
Janis Siegel
My Love Is/My Babe
My Love Is/My Babe
Last played on
How Time Goes By
Janis Siegel
How Time Goes By
How Time Goes By
Last played on
Janis Siegel Links
