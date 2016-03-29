Moxie RaiaBorn 1990
Moxie Raia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c72cc9b-5155-4a6c-b7ea-ebba11c1058d
Moxie Raia Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Raia, (born May 12, 1990) professionally known as Moxie Raia, is an American singer-songwriter. She is of Italian descent. Her first mixtape 931 featuring artists like Pusha T, Wyclef Jean and Post Malone was released in March 2016. The second single from the mixtape, "On My Mind" featuring T, reached #42 on Spotify's Viral 50 tracks in March 2016.
In March 2016, she was named as an opening act for the North American leg of Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moxie Raia Tracks
Sort by
Healer (feat. GoldLink)
Moxie Raia
Healer (feat. GoldLink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5wvg.jpglink
Healer (feat. GoldLink)
Last played on
Back to artist