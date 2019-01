Jon Allen (born Jonathon Allen) is an English singer-songwriter born in Winchester, currently living in London. His debut album Dead Man's Suit was released in 2009. With his fourth studio album 'Blue Flame', he has amassed five million plays on Spotify.

