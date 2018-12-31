Jon AllenUK folk rock singer/songwriter. Born 12 May 1977
Jon Allen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06cpytb.jpg
1977-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c7136d0-eac7-4a62-a1c6-d8921400fb89
Jon Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Allen (born Jonathon Allen) is an English singer-songwriter born in Winchester, currently living in London. His debut album Dead Man's Suit was released in 2009. With his fourth studio album 'Blue Flame', he has amassed five million plays on Spotify.
Jon Allen Performances & Interviews
Jon Allen Tracks
Jonahs Whale
Jon Allen
Jonahs Whale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Jonahs Whale
Last played on
Tightrope
Jon Allen
Tightrope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Tightrope
Last played on
Keep On Walking
Jon Allen
Keep On Walking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Keep On Walking
Last played on
keep On Walking (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
Jon Allen
keep On Walking (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Joanna (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
Jon Allen
Joanna (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Last Orders (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
Jon Allen
Last Orders (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Dead Man's Suit (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
Jon Allen
Dead Man's Suit (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
In Your Light (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
Jon Allen
In Your Light (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Sweet Defeat (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
Jon Allen
Sweet Defeat (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
May You Never (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
Jon Allen
May You Never (The Quay Sessions, 21st June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
In Your Light
Jon Allen
In Your Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
In Your Light
Last played on
Blue Flame
Jon Allen
Blue Flame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Blue Flame
Last played on
Better Day
Jon Allen
Better Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Better Day
Last played on
Down By The River
Jon Allen
Down By The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Down By The River
Last played on
Stay
Jon Allen
Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Stay
Last played on
Jon Allen
Jona's Whale
Jon Allen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jon Allen
Performer
Last played on
Last Orders
Jon Allen
Last Orders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpytb.jpglink
Last Orders
Last played on
