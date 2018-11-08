Piet KeeBorn 30 August 1927. Died 25 May 2018
Piet Kee
1927-08-30
Piet Kee Biography (Wikipedia)
Pieter William Kee (30 August 1927 – 25 May 2018) was a Dutch organist and composer.
Piet Kee Tracks
Allein Gott in der Hoh' sei Ehr' BWV.663
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in E minor, BWV 548
Johann Sebastian Bach
Passacaglia [and fugue] in C minor BWV.582 for organ
Johann Sebastian Bach
