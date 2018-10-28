Hi-Tension were a British band based in North London, seen as pioneers of Brit funk. The band started out as Hott Waxx in the early 1970s. They included Phil Fearon (Galaxy and Kandidate) and Lloyd Phillips (Kandidate), brother of guitarist Paul, before becoming Hi-Tension and riding high on the Brit funk wave with the tracks, "Hi Tension" and "British Hustle".

The group was composed of brothers Paul McLean (lead guitar) and Patrick McLean (saxophone); brothers David Joseph (keyboards/lead vocals) and Ken Joseph (bass guitar); uncle and nephew Jeffrey Guishard (percussion/lead vocals) and Leroy Williams (congas); Paul Phillips (rhythm guitar/vocals), David Reid (drums) and Courtney Pine (saxophone on tour).

The band split in the early 1980s with David Joseph pursuing a solo career. In 1984, Ken Joseph, Leroy Williams and Jeffrey Guishard reformed the band (with old members David Joseph and Paul Phillips playing on the recording sessions) and released "Rat Race" in 1984, and "You Make Me Happy" in 1985. Neither cover version made the UK Singles Chart.