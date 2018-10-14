داریوشIranian singer. Born 4 February 1951
داریوش
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c6da157-1285-4b03-af4e-f76dbc0333e6
داریوش Biography (Wikipedia)
Dariush Eghbali (Persian: داریوش اقبالی) better known by his stage name Dariush is an Iranian singer and actor. He is also a social activist who has been promoting education, awareness and prevention with regards to social maladies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
داریوش Tracks
Sort by
Daad Az In Del
داریوش
Daad Az In Del
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daad Az In Del
Last played on
Soghoot
داریوش
Soghoot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soghoot
Last played on
داریوش Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist