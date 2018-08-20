Ian PooleyBorn 1973
Ian Pooley
1973
Ian Pooley Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Pooley (born Ian Pinnekamp in 1973) is a German-born record producer and DJ. While incorporating samples of various musical genres, Pooley's creations are usually classified as house or tech house with Brazilian influence.
Ian Pooley Tracks
E Man
John Cutler
E Man
My Anthem (Plant Life Mix 1)
Ian Pooley
My Anthem (Plant Life Mix 1)
Keep On Groovin (Ian Pooley Remix)
DJ Sneak
Keep On Groovin (Ian Pooley Remix)
Celtic Cross (Len Faki Remix)
Ian Pooley
Celtic Cross (Len Faki Remix)
Chord Memory (Daft Punk Remix)
Ian Pooley
Chord Memory (Daft Punk Remix)
Chord Memory (Daft Punk Mix)
Ian Pooley
Chord Memory (Daft Punk Mix)
Cold Wait (Bicep Dub)
Ian Pooley
Cold Wait (Bicep Dub)
The Dancer
K-Alexi
The Dancer
Piha (Ian Pooley's Back Home Mix)
Ian Pooley
Piha (Ian Pooley's Back Home Mix)
The Beginning (Dub)
Ian Pooley
The Beginning (Dub)
Chord Memory (RVO Remix)
Ian Pooley
Chord Memory (RVO Remix)
Venasque
Ian Pooley
Venasque
Followed
Ian Pooley
Followed
Compurhythm (Dixon 4/4 Treatment)
Ian Pooley
Compurhythm (Dixon 4/4 Treatment)
CompuRhythm (Dixon 4/4 Treatment) / Take My Soul
Ian Pooley
CompuRhythm (Dixon 4/4 Treatment) / Take My Soul
Chord Memory (Daft Punk Remix) (ACAPELLA)
Ian Pooley
Chord Memory (Daft Punk Remix) (ACAPELLA)
I Got You (Daniel Dexter Mix)
Ian Pooley
I Got You (Daniel Dexter Mix)
Bring Me Up (Kyodai Remix)
Ian Pooley
Bring Me Up (Kyodai Remix)
Get It On (Part 1)
Ian Pooley
Get It On (Part 1)
Celtic Cross (Dan Curtin Remix)
Ian Pooley
Celtic Cross (Dan Curtin Remix)
Compurythmn
Ian Pooley
Compurythmn
Compurhythm (Baikal Remix)
Ian Pooley
Compurhythm (Baikal Remix)
Compurhythm (Dixon Mix)
Ian Pooley
Compurhythm (Dixon Mix)
When U Want To
Ian Pooley
When U Want To
Computerhythm
Ian Pooley
Computerhythm
What's Your Number
Ian Pooley
What's Your Number
Whats My Number
Ian Pooley
Whats My Number
Piha
Ian Pooley
Piha
Followed (Kissy Klub Version)
Ian Pooley
Followed (Kissy Klub Version)
