Paul CrossleyPianist. Born 17 May 1944
Paul Crossley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-05-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c676dfa-1554-445b-b909-a06c4def7d51
Paul Crossley Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Crossley may refer to:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Crossley Tracks
Sort by
Le Tombeau de Liberace - Candelabra Rhumba
Michael Daugherty
Le Tombeau de Liberace - Candelabra Rhumba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvpfz.jpglink
Le Tombeau de Liberace - Candelabra Rhumba
Last played on
Capriccio for piano and orchestra - Andante rapsodico
Igor Stravinsky
Capriccio for piano and orchestra - Andante rapsodico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Capriccio for piano and orchestra - Andante rapsodico
Last played on
Children's Corner
Claude Debussy
Children's Corner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Children's Corner
Last played on
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Maurice Ravel
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Last played on
Quotation of Dream - Say sea, take me!
Toru Takemitsu
Quotation of Dream - Say sea, take me!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
Quotation of Dream - Say sea, take me!
Last played on
3 Romances without words
Gabriel Fauré
3 Romances without words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
3 Romances without words
Last played on
Nocturne No 6 in D flat major, Op 63
Gabriel Fauré
Nocturne No 6 in D flat major, Op 63
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Nocturne No 6 in D flat major, Op 63
Last played on
Violin Sonata No 1 in A major, Op 13
Paul Crossley
Violin Sonata No 1 in A major, Op 13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Violin Sonata No 1 in A major, Op 13
Last played on
Piano Sonata No.1
Paul Crossley
Piano Sonata No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
Piano Sonata No.1
Last played on
‘Le Tombeau de Liberace’
Michael Daugherty
‘Le Tombeau de Liberace’
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvpfz.jpglink
‘Le Tombeau de Liberace’
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Proms Chamber Music 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e24j5v
Cadogan Hall
2005-08-22T20:28:20
22
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Proms Chamber Music 06
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erwc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-13T20:28:20
13
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezdrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-27T20:28:20
27
Jul
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erx6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1993-09-05T20:28:20
5
Sep
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enrc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-28T20:28:20
28
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Paul Crossley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist