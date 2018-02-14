Shirley ThompsonComposer
Shirley Thompson is an English composer, conductor and violinist of Jamaican descent. Her output as a composer encompasses symphonies, ballets, operas, concertos, and other works for ensembles, as well as music for TV, film, and theatre. With her New Nation Rising, A 21st Century Symphony, composed in 2002 and debuted in 2004, Thompson became the first woman in Europe to have composed and conducted a symphony within the past 40 years. Also an academic, she is currently Reader and Head of Composition and Performance at the University of Westminster.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Random Sequences
The Woman Who Refused to Dance (Spirit of the Middle Passage, excerpt)
Location, Location, Location (from New Nation Rising)
Spirit Songs
Sunbeam (Ilanga)
