Cutty CutshallBorn 29 December 1911. Died 16 August 1968
Cutty Cutshall
1911-12-29
Cutty Cutshall Biography
Robert Dewees "Cutty" Cutshall (December 29, 1911 – August 16, 1968) was an American jazz trombonist.
Cutshall played in Pittsburgh early in his career, making his first major tour in 1934 with Charley Dornberger. He joined Jan Savitt's orchestra in 1938, then played with Benny Goodman in the early 1940s. Later in the decade he worked frequently with Billy Butterfield and did some freelance work in New York City. He started working with Eddie Condon in 1949, an association which would last over a decade. Cutshall was touring with Condon in 1968 at the time of his death, which occurred in a hotel room.
Cutshall's credits include work with Peanuts Hucko, Bob Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong.
Cutty Cutshall Tracks
Oh Baby
Benny Goodman, John Best, Bernie Privin, Nate Kazebier, Jimmy Blake, Lou McGarity, Cutty Cutshall, Junior Collins, Bill Shine, John Prager, Gish Gilbertson, Cliff Strickland, Danny Bank, Mel Powell, Johnny White, Mike Bryan, Barney Spieler, Louie Bellson & Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Oh Baby
Oh Baby
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
Eddie Condon, Wild Bill Davison, Peanuts Hucko, Ed Hall, Cutty Cutshall, Lou McGarity, Dick Cary, Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon, Walter Page, George Wettling, Cliff Leeman & Eddie Condon
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
Oh Baby
Charlie Queener
Oh Baby
Oh Baby
Perfidia
Benny Goodman
Perfidia
Perfidia
