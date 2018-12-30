Michael CrawfordUK actor and singer. Born 19 January 1942
Michael Crawford Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Patrick Smith, CBE (born 19 January 1942) known by the professional stage name of Michael Crawford, is an English actor, comedian, singer, voice artist and philanthropist.
He has received international critical acclaim and won numerous awards during his career, which has included many film and television performances as well as stagework on both London's West End and on Broadway in New York City. He is best known for playing the character Frank Spencer in a popular 1970s sitcom titled Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em, which first made him a household name, as well as for originating the title role in The Phantom of the Opera. His performance in the latter drama earned him the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical.
Crawford has also published the autobiographical work Parcel Arrived Safely: Tied With String, which covers the changes in his career over the multiple decades. Since 1987, he has served as the leader of the Sick Children's Trust as well and acted as a public face for the British social cause organization.
Michael Crawford Tracks
Sort by
O Holy Night
Not Too Far From Here
Music Of The Night
Some Of Us Belong To The Stars
A Strange Way To Save The World
Come Follow The Band
Dancing
Lies
Phantom Of The Opera
It Only Takes A Moment
The Phantom Of The Opera
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: A Britten Celebration
Michael Crawford Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
What's Imelda May's dream Andrew Lloyd Webber role?
-
Why did Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice NOT become the new Rodgers and Hammerstein?
-
Elaine Paige on the 71st Tony Awards: "I went to all the parties and didn't get to bed until 5.30am"
-
Bette Midler talks about how Hello, Dolly! has changed her life: “I’ve lost 30 pounds!”
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber: “You can’t listen to music if you can’t look at it”
-
What does superstar Elaine Paige do when she forgets her lines?
-
James Corden achieves a lifelong dream
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber in Conversation with Michael Ball
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber “Honestly… It’ll never be number 1 on any movie studio’s slate..."
-
Elaine Paige chats musicals with Steve Wright