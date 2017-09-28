Jon Kimura ParkerBorn 25 December 1959
Jon Kimura Parker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c6538b0-9cfc-44ff-9489-63fd2e8fc2a9
Jon Kimura Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Kimura Parker, OC (born 25 December 1959) is a Canadian pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jon Kimura Parker Tracks
Sort by
Piano concerto No.21 in C major K.467
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano concerto No.21 in C major K.467
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano concerto No.21 in C major K.467
Last played on
Concerto No.7 for 3 pianos and orchestra in F major (K.242)
Jon Kimura Parker
Concerto No.7 for 3 pianos and orchestra in F major (K.242)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto No.7 for 3 pianos and orchestra in F major (K.242)
Last played on
Concerto No.10 for 2 pianos and orchestra in E flat major (K.365/316a)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto No.10 for 2 pianos and orchestra in E flat major (K.365/316a)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto No.10 for 2 pianos and orchestra in E flat major (K.365/316a)
Last played on
Jon Kimura Parker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist