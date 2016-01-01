ChilliwackFormed 1970. Disbanded 1984
Chilliwack
1970
Chilliwack Biography (Wikipedia)
Chilliwack is a Canadian rock band centered on the singer and guitarist Bill Henderson, which started off with a more progressive rock sound that incorporated elements of folk, jazz and blues, before moving towards a more straight-ahead hard rock/pop rock sound by the mid-70s. They were active from 1970 to 1988, while Henderson reformed the band in 1997. Their six best-selling songs were "My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)", "I Believe", "Whatcha Gonna Do", "Fly At Night", "Crazy Talk", and "Lonesome Mary". The band's lineup has changed many times while they have continued to tour across Canada.
Chilliwack Tracks
My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)
Chilliwack
My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)
My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)
