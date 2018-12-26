Miina HärmaBorn 9 February 1864. Died 16 November 1941
Miina Härma (9 February 1864 – 16 November 1941) was a widely recognised Estonian composer. She was the second Estonian musician with higher education.
Her greatest contribution is perhaps the fact that she took organ music to the countryside, as virtually no skilled organists gave concerts outside of towns.
During her 60-year period of creativity, she wrote more than 200 choral songs, 10 cavatinas, a canto, "Kalev and Linda" and much more. Most of her works were forms of vocal music, rather than instrumentals.
