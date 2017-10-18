Love of Life Orchestra
Love of Life Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c62b11a-74b8-4dbe-aada-955cc434ffcd
Love of Life Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Candy Store
Peter Gordon
Candy Store
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Candy Store
Last played on
Beginning of the Heartbreak
Love of Life Orchestra
Beginning of the Heartbreak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love of Life Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist