RosaOperación Triunfo contestant. Born 14 January 1981
Rosa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c611bd0-170e-4670-8985-0b7a6046d8ce
Rosa Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosa María López Cortés, (born 14 January 1981, Láchar, Granada, Spain), is a Spanish singer. She came to fame in 2001 as part of the Spanish reality television talent show Operación Triunfo, which she won. She represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2002. She has subsequently released seven studio albums, a DVD and several singles.
She has won awards on several occasions throughout her musical career. These include the 2003 Cadena Dial Award for "Best Artist of the Year" and the Antena de Oro 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rosa Tracks
Sort by
Europe's Living a Celebration
Rosa
Europe's Living a Celebration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ngk0f.jpglink
Rosa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist