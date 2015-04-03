Rosa María López Cortés, (born 14 January 1981, Láchar, Granada, Spain), is a Spanish singer. She came to fame in 2001 as part of the Spanish reality television talent show Operación Triunfo, which she won. She represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2002. She has subsequently released seven studio albums, a DVD and several singles.

She has won awards on several occasions throughout her musical career. These include the 2003 Cadena Dial Award for "Best Artist of the Year" and the Antena de Oro 2006.