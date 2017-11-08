Gennady ProvatorovBorn 11 March 1929. Died 4 May 2010
Gennady Provatorov
1929-03-11
Gennady Provatorov Biography (Wikipedia)
Gennady Provatorov (Проваторов, Геннадий Пантелеймонович) (Moscow, 11 March 1929 - Minsk 4 May 2010) was a Russian conductor.
Gennady Provatorov was invited to Minsk when he was nearly 60 to work at the Minsk Philharmonic and National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belarus. He was a Belarus State Award holder and a Russian National Artist.
Symphony No 1 Op 7 - 1st movement Allegro energico
Gavriil Popov
Symphony No 1 Op 7 - 1st movement Allegro energico
Symphony No 1 Op 7 - 1st movement Allegro energico
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 Op.39 (Rodina) (The Homeland) (2nd mvt)
Gavriil Popov
Symphony no. 2 Op.39 (Rodina) (The Homeland) (2nd mvt)
Symphony no. 2 Op.39 (Rodina) (The Homeland) (2nd mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
