Gennady Provatorov (Проваторов, Геннадий Пантелеймонович) (Moscow, 11 March 1929 - Minsk 4 May 2010) was a Russian conductor.

Gennady Provatorov was invited to Minsk when he was nearly 60 to work at the Minsk Philharmonic and National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belarus. He was a Belarus State Award holder and a Russian National Artist.