George Ezra Biography (Wikipedia)
George Ezra Barnett (born 7 June 1993) is an English singer, songwriter, and musician, known for his deep, bass-baritone singing voice. After releasing two EPs, Did You Hear the Rain? in November 2013 and Cassy O' in March 2014, Ezra rose to prominence with the release of his hit single, "Budapest", which reached No. 1 in several countries. His debut studio album, Wanted on Voyage was released in June 2014, reaching No. 1 in the UK and the top ten in seven other countries. It was also the third best-selling album of 2014 in the UK.
His second studio album, Staying at Tamara's was released in March 2018, and reached No. 1 in the UK and the top ten in eight other countries. The second single from the album, "Paradise" reached No. 2 in the UK, while the next single "Shotgun" got to No. 1, becoming Ezra's first chart-topping song in the UK, Ireland and Australia.
- George Ezra - Paradisehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06w6j26.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06w6j26.png2018-12-29T18:10:00.000ZGeorge Ezra performs Paradise for the Top Of The Pops New Year 2018 specialhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06w6byp
George Ezra - Paradise
- George Ezra - Shotgunhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06w63zq.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06w63zq.png2018-12-25T13:30:00.000ZGeorge Ezra performs Shotgun for the 2018 Top Of The Pops Christmas specialhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06w5qd8
George Ezra - Shotgun
- What was George Ezra's unsual highlight of 2018?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06vtsr8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06vtsr8.jpg2018-12-17T11:02:00.000ZIt involves SPOTY, Gareth Southgate and THAT waistcoat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06vts7h
What was George Ezra's unsual highlight of 2018?
- George Ezra's pick - Jo and Simon's Record Storehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cbrsq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cbrsq.jpg2018-06-28T19:22:00.000ZGeorge adds 'Three Lions' by Baddiel, Skinner & The Lightning Seeds to the record store.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06cbr4d
George Ezra's pick - Jo and Simon's Record Store
- George Ezrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068bb8n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068bb8n.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZBringing paradise to South Wales.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069z53v
George Ezra
- George Ezra with Matt & Molliehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068zsgt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068zsgt.jpg2018-06-03T11:51:00.000ZGeorge Ezra answers questions he's never been asked and plays Justin Bieburp with Matt & Mollie, backstage at Biggest Weekend in Swansea.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p068zs0f
George Ezra with Matt & Mollie
- George Ezra reveals the secrets behind Elton's new music book!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0688365.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0688365.jpg2018-05-25T16:57:00.000ZAll Request Friday's latest mystery caller George talks about interviewing Elton John!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06881w7
George Ezra reveals the secrets behind Elton's new music book!
- How George Ezra getting ill on tour inspired his new songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vt7pm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vt7pm.jpg2018-01-23T10:17:00.000ZWhen George was touring he caught a bug that was doing the rounds, little did he know it would inspire a new song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05vt2rx
How George Ezra getting ill on tour inspired his new song
- Who is Tamara?! George Ezra reveals who inspired the name of his second album...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vf1kf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vf1kf.jpg2018-01-19T09:02:00.000ZGeorge tells Chris about how his travels gave him the title of his new record.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05vf15w
Who is Tamara?! George Ezra reveals who inspired the name of his second album...
- George Ezra - Don't Matter Now (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j2lxm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j2lxm.jpg2017-10-05T01:29:00.000ZGeorge Ezra performs Don't Matter Now at BBC Music Introducing Live 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j2mn0
George Ezra - Don't Matter Now (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
- Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hydfs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hydfs.jpg2017-10-03T23:01:00.000ZThe last 10 years of BBC Music Introducing have been a blast. Here's to the next 10 years of supporting unsigned, undiscovered and under-the-radar music from across the UK!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hy8m3
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
- The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the sceneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hys4g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hys4g.jpg2017-10-03T23:01:00.000ZFind out how major artists and presenters react when they get to access our Uploader and discover new music for themselves!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hyq2r
The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the scenes
- Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artistshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpg2017-10-03T06:00:00.000ZFor the past 10 years BBC Music Introducing has introduced you to talent who now need no introduction.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hw978
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
- George Ezra’s guide to saving moneyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gq466.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gq466.jpg2017-09-20T12:23:00.000ZWhen asked if he carries his coins loose or in a purse, George gave out his rather strange but effective saving strategy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05gq1bd
George Ezra’s guide to saving money
- Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpg2017-08-31T23:00:00.000ZClara looks back at the incredible artists who performed over Live Lounge Month 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hvwm6
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
- George Ezra - Blame It On Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vhp4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vhp4.jpg2017-07-26T12:43:00.000ZGeorge Ezra performs Blame It On Me at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056w2bq
George Ezra - Blame It On Me
- George Ezrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sny4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sny4.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of George Ezra's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057x53v
George Ezra
- "I found a bedroom on the internet" - George Ezra explains why he lived with strangers in Barcelona for a monthhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0565q9d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0565q9d.jpg2017-06-17T10:51:00.000ZGeorge Ezra joins Dermot for a chat about his new record and future plans.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0565pc9
"I found a bedroom on the internet" - George Ezra explains why he lived with strangers in Barcelona for a month
George Ezra Tracks
Sort by
Blame It On Me
Hold My Girl
Paradise
Shotgun (The Wild Remix)
Shotgun
Budapest
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Glastonbury: 2017
T in the Park: 2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Latest George Ezra News
George Ezra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Tom Odell and Rae Morris - Half As Good As You
-
The Live Lounge Show - The 1975, Mumford and Sons: The Live Lounge Show
-
Tom Odell is releasing his Piano Man cover for Children In Need
-
Mumford & Sons on their toughest songs to master
-
Tom Odell: "Elton e-mailed me a track-by-track commentary on my new album!
-
James Bay on BBC Music Introducing to supporting The Rolling Stones!
-
James Bay
-
"This time round it's different - it's Prince, it's David Bowie" - James Bay on his musical reinvention
-
James Bay is coming to Swansea for Biggest Weekend!
-
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!