George Ezra Barnett (born 7 June 1993) is an English singer, songwriter, and musician, known for his deep, bass-baritone singing voice. After releasing two EPs, Did You Hear the Rain? in November 2013 and Cassy O' in March 2014, Ezra rose to prominence with the release of his hit single, "Budapest", which reached No. 1 in several countries. His debut studio album, Wanted on Voyage was released in June 2014, reaching No. 1 in the UK and the top ten in seven other countries. It was also the third best-selling album of 2014 in the UK.

His second studio album, Staying at Tamara's was released in March 2018, and reached No. 1 in the UK and the top ten in eight other countries. The second single from the album, "Paradise" reached No. 2 in the UK, while the next single "Shotgun" got to No. 1, becoming Ezra's first chart-topping song in the UK, Ireland and Australia.