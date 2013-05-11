Valters and Kaža, sometimes spelt Walters and Kazha was a Latvian duo consisting of Valters Frīdenbergs and Kārlis Būmeisters, who represented their homeland in the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest. The slow ballad-like song "The War Is Not Over", authored by Mārtiņš Freimanis, finished in fifth place, despite having a considerably large lead at some point during the voting.

In the semi-final, which was held two days before the final, Valters and Kaža qualified as tenth. Valters lost his voice at the after-party. At the dress rehearsal, he did not sing during the entire song. He sang at the live final, although they sang one of the final parts one octave lower than they should.

Valters made a solo effort to represent Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2009, but did not make it to the Latvian finals in the town of Ventspils in March.

Valters and Kaža both provided the Latvian commentary for the 2011 Contest. Also, Valters presented the voting results on behalf of Latvia at the 2010 and 2012 Eurovision contests.