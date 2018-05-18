Josef PasternackBorn 7 July 1881. Died 29 April 1940
Josef Pasternack
Josef Pasternack Biography (Wikipedia)
Josef Alexander Pasternack (7 July 1881 – 29 April 1940) was a conductor and composer in the first half of the 20th century.
Josef Pasternack Tracks
Rigoletto, Act I: "Pari Siamo"
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto, Act I: "Pari Siamo"
Rigoletto, Act I: "Pari Siamo"
Keep the home fires burning
Ivor Novello
Keep the home fires burning
Keep the home fires burning
Over There
George M. Cohan
Over There
Over There
