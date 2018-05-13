Sam Taylor (October 25, 1934 – January 5, 2009) was an American jump blues musician and songwriter.

Taylor's more popular recordings included "Funny", "Drinking Straight Tequila", and "Voice of the Blues". He variously worked with Joey Dee and the Starliters, Otis Redding, B.T. Express, The Drifters, Big Joe Turner, T-Bone Walker, Sam & Dave, Tracy Nelson, Mother Earth, and The Isley Brothers. Taylor was inducted to the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.