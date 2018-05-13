Sam TaylorUS jump blues/funk musician & songwriter. Born 25 October 1934. Died 5 January 2009
Sam Taylor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-10-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c534831-d6dc-4316-a198-0dcb1c90b7e2
Sam Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Taylor (October 25, 1934 – January 5, 2009) was an American jump blues musician and songwriter.
Taylor's more popular recordings included "Funny", "Drinking Straight Tequila", and "Voice of the Blues". He variously worked with Joey Dee and the Starliters, Otis Redding, B.T. Express, The Drifters, Big Joe Turner, T-Bone Walker, Sam & Dave, Tracy Nelson, Mother Earth, and The Isley Brothers. Taylor was inducted to the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Taylor Tracks
Sort by
Harlem Nocturne
Sam Taylor
Harlem Nocturne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harlem Nocturne
Last played on
Sam Taylor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist