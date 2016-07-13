Paper DiamondColorado, US based producer Alex B
Paper Diamond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c4fc730-cb22-4a14-8e3f-28e004b9e11a
Paper Diamond Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Botwin, better known by his stage name Paper Diamond (formerly Alex B), is an American electronic music producer from Colorado. He signed with Pretty Lights Music in December 2010, and released his first album Levitate on January 25, 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paper Diamond Tracks
Sort by
Lose my Mind (feat. Lafa Taylor & JSTJR)
Paper Diamond
Lose my Mind (feat. Lafa Taylor & JSTJR)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj5vl.jpglink
Lose my Mind (feat. Lafa Taylor & JSTJR)
Last played on
We Gone (feat. Shoffy)
Paper Diamond
We Gone (feat. Shoffy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Gone (feat. Shoffy)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Take Me Away
Paper Diamond
Take Me Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me Away
Last played on
The 40 Thieves
Paper Diamond
The 40 Thieves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The 40 Thieves
They Can’t Tell Me Nothing
Paper Diamond
They Can’t Tell Me Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Can’t Tell Me Nothing
Hyped Up
Paper Diamond
Hyped Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04538m8.jpglink
Hyped Up
XIX
Paper Diamond
XIX
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vm39.jpglink
XIX
All Goose
Paper Diamond
All Goose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Goose
Airlift
Paper Diamond
Airlift
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Airlift
Last played on
Paper Diamond Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist