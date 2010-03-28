Chris CrossUK bassist for Ultravox. Born 14 July 1952
Chris Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c4f088a-8535-4db9-89ee-73e1e97fb4c5
Chris Cross Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Cross (born Christopher Thomas Allen, 14 July 1952, Tottenham, London, England) is an English musician, best known as the bass guitarist in the new wave band Ultravox.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Cross Tracks
Sort by
Sailing
Chris Cross
Sailing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sailing
Last played on
Chris Cross Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist