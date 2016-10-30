Sándor KónyaHungarian tenor. Born 23 September 1923. Died 20 May 2002
Sándor Kónya
1923-09-23
Sándor Kónya Biography (Wikipedia)
Sándor Kónya (September 23, 1923 – May 20, 2002) was a Hungarian tenor, particularly associated with German and Italian roles, especially Lohengrin and Calaf.
Sándor Kónya Tracks
Requiem: Quid sum miser; Rex tremendae; Recordare
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem: Quid sum miser; Rex tremendae; Recordare
Requiem: Quid sum miser; Rex tremendae; Recordare
Die Meistersinger - Act III, scene II
Richard Wagner
Die Meistersinger - Act III, scene II
Die Meistersinger - Act III, scene II
Die beiden Grenadiere
Richard Wagner
Die beiden Grenadiere
Die beiden Grenadiere
Performer
Martha: Ach, so fromm
Friedrich von Flotow
Martha: Ach, so fromm
Martha: Ach, so fromm
Orchestra
