DuffyWelsh singer, songwriter and occasional actress. Born 23 June 1984
Duffy Biography (Wikipedia)
Aimée Duffy (born 23 June 1984 as Duffy) is a Welsh singer, songwriter and actress. Born in Bangor, Wales, she was introduced to Jeannette Lee of Rough Trade Records, which led to her signing a recording contract with A&M Records in 2007.
Following the release of the singles "Rockferry" (2007) and "Mercy" (2008), the latter reaching singles charts worldwide, Duffy released her 2008 debut album Rockferry. The album entered the UK Album Chart at number one, and became the best-selling album in the United Kingdom in 2008 with 1.68 million copies sold. The album was certified several times Platinum and sold over 7 million copies worldwide, spawning further successful singles. With "Mercy", Duffy became the first Welsh woman to achieve number-one on the UK Singles Chart since 1983, while Rockferry was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album amongst further nominations at the 51st Grammy Awards. In 2009, she won three Brit Awards for British Breakthrough, Best British Female and Best British Album.
Duffy Tracks
Sort by
Mercy
Warwick Avenue
Stepping Stone
Rockferry
Rain On Your Parade
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Duffy
Glastonbury: 2008
Live Lounge: Duffy
Latest Duffy News
Duffy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Rebecca Ferguson: "If you're going to write an autobiography, it's got to be honest!"
-
Rebecca Ferguson Live Session
-
Rebecca Ferguson: “A lot has happened since the first album, it’s been a rollercoaster”
-
Cornbury: Corinne Bailey Rae
-
Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On (Later Archive 2006)
-
Jamie Cullum & Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On (live at Cheltenham 2016)
-
Corinne Bailey Rae - Stop Where You Are (live at Cheltenham 2016)
-
‘We’ve got Queen’s tape machine in there’ - Corinne Bailey Rae tells us what's inside her home studio
-
Reason To Love - Joss Stone
-
Joss Stone Live in Session