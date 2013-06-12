Marco FrisinaBorn 16 December 1954
Marco Frisina Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Frisina (born 16 December 1954, in Rome), is an Italian Roman Catholic priest and composer. He is director of the Pastoral Worship Center at the Vatican.
Marco Frisina Tracks
Anima Christi
