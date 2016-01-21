AlibabkiFormed 1963. Disbanded 1988
Alibabki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c4917e0-b33b-4c62-8e38-5b90ba0ce102
Alibabki Biography (Wikipedia)
Alibabki was a Polish all-female vocal band active during 1963-1988 (with a hiatus during 1980s). Their major musicals styles were pop music, "big beat", and ska. They performed both an individual band and as a support group for various musicians. Their singing was used in a number of Polish films. Occasionally it is incorrectly referred to as Ali-babki. The band was a recipient of multiple awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alibabki Tracks
Sort by
Don't Cry, Sonny
Alibabki
Don't Cry, Sonny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Cry, Sonny
Last played on
Alibabki Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist