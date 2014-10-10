Ginny SimmsBorn 13 May 1913. Died 4 April 1994
Ginny Simms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c48e6ef-28a3-41c4-b09f-c6aafb4cfd32
Ginny Simms Biography (Wikipedia)
Virginia Ellen Simms (May 13, 1913 – April 4, 1994) was an American popular singer and film actress.
Simms sang with big bands and labeled with Dinah Shore, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, Jo Stafford, and others. She also worked as an MGM and Universal film actress and appeared in 11 movies from 1939 to 1951, when she retired.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ginny Simms Tracks
Sort by
FOOLS RUSH IN
Ginny Simms
FOOLS RUSH IN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
FOOLS RUSH IN
Last played on
Music Maestro Please
Ginny Simms
Music Maestro Please
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Maestro Please
Last played on
Ginny Simms Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist