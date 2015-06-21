Jean DréjacBorn 3 June 1921. Died 11 August 2003
Jean Dréjac
1921-06-03
Jean Dréjac Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Dréjac, stage name of Jean André Jacques Brun (born in Grenoble on 3 June 1921 and died in Paris on 11 August 2003) is a French singer and composer.
He is noted for writing the songs "Ah! Le petit vin blanc", "Sous le ciel de Paris" and "La Chansonnette" (for Yves Montand), the French adaptations of "Black Denim Trousers and Motorcycle Boots" for Édith Piaf and "Bleu, blanc, blond" for Marcel Amont, and various songs for Serge Reggiani (with Michel Legrand as composer).
He was an adjoint secretary of the Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique from 1967 to 1969, and a vice-president from 1977 to 2002.
He is the father of writer Frédéric Brun, born in 1960 in Paris.
