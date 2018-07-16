CHEW LiPSFormed May 2008. Disbanded 2014
CHEW LiPS
2008-05
CHEW LiPS Biography (Wikipedia)
Chew Lips was a dance-pop duo, formed in spring of 2008. They consisted of singer 'Tigs' and multi-instrumentalist James Watkins.
CHEW LiPS Tracks
Karen (6 Music Session, 31 Mar 2009)
Karen (6 Music Session, 31 Mar 2009)
Karen
Karen
Gold Key
Gold Key
Chances
Chances
Hurricane
Hurricane
Do You Chew?
Do You Chew?
Do You Chew? (Nick Zinner Remix)
Salt Air
Salt Air
Solo
Solo
Salt Air (Plastician Remix)
Salt Air (Plastician Remix)
Solo (Glastonbury 2010)
Solo (Glastonbury 2010)
Karen (Live At Glastonbury 2010)
Karen (Netsky Remix)
Karen (Netsky Remix)
Play Together
Play Together
CHEW LiPS Links
