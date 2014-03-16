Nigel Mazlyn Jones is an English guitarist, singer and songwriter.

Jones was born in 1950, in Dudley, England, where he did part-time work at Dudley Zoo from the age of 12. In 1969, he moved to Jersey, to work full-time with the apes at Jersey Zoo (now Durrell Wildlife Park), but "watching people watching animals taught me conservation in the wild is essential" and relocated to north Cornwall, to make his living as a musician.

He has collaborated with many notable musicians, including Guy Evans of Van der Graaf Generator, Roy Harper, (he plays guitar and dulcimer on Harper's 1990 album Once), Banco de Gaia, Steve Jolliffe of Tangerine Dream, Steve Hillage and Nik Turner from Hawkwind.

He was an active campaigner on local community issues in Cornwall, notably as part of the Lowermoor Support Group for people affected by the Camelford water pollution incident.