Warne Marsh. Born 26 October 1927. Died 17 December 1987
Warne Marsh
1927-10-26
Warne Marsh Biography (Wikipedia)
Warne Marion Marsh (October 26, 1927 – December 18, 1987) was an American tenor saxophonist. Born in Los Angeles, his playing first came to prominence in the 1950s as a protégé of pianist Lennie Tristano and earned attention in the 1970s as a member of Supersax.
Warne Marsh Tracks
Two Part Invention, No 1 - Allegro
Two Part Invention, No 1 - Allegro
Intuition
Arnold Fishkind
Intuition
Intuition
Marionette
Arnold Fishkind
Marionette
Marionette
Crosscurrent
Arnold Fishkind
Crosscurrent
Crosscurrent
Wow
Arnold Fishkind
Wow
Wow
She's funny that way
She's funny that way
