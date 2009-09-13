David CarrollArranger, conductor, musical director. Born 15 October 1913. Died 22 March 2008
David Carroll
1913-10-15
David Carroll (October 15, 1913 – March 22, 2008) was a studio arranger, conductor, and musical director.
You And I
