Sebastian Comberti
Sebastian Comberti
Concerto for two cellos and orchestra; 2nd mvt, Intermezzo
Emánuel Moór
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Sonata no.4 in D, Allegro
Barrière
Performer
The Swan
Saint-Saens / Bach arr. Comberti, Laura van der Heijden & Sebastian Comberti
Composer
Performer
La Ci Darem La Mano from Don Giovanni
Mozart arr. C.F. Eley, Laura van der Heijden & Sebastian Comberti
Composer
Performer
