Kaizers OrchestraFormed 2000
Kaizers Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c3bac0a-5158-442f-b50b-056aae52138c
Kaizers Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaizers Orchestra was a Norwegian alternative rock band formed on 1 January 2000. They are notable for being among the first non-black metal Norwegian artists singing in their native language to become popular beyond Scandinavia. To other Norwegians, the band is instantly recognizable both because of their unique, unpredictable style, and because of vocalist Ottesen's distinctive Jæren dialect, shared by four of the other band members.
In 2012, the group announced that following a 2013 "Farewell Tour", they would take a long break. Their final concert was held on 14 September 2013 at DNB Arena in Stavanger, and was also streamed live online.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kaizers Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Kontroll På Kontinentet
Kaizers Orchestra
Kontroll På Kontinentet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kontroll På Kontinentet
Last played on
Kaizers Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist