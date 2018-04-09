BronzUK hard rock band. Formed 1976
Bronz
1976
Bronz Biography (Wikipedia)
Bronz are an English hard rock band, formed in Bath in the mid-1970s. The band played mainly around the UK and at the 'free festivals' of the time. These included at Stonehenge in both 1977 and 1978, following an appearance at Glastonbury in 1976.
Bronz Tracks
Taken By Storm - Paris Theatre 1984
Harder Than Diamond - Paris Theatre 1984
Sweet Lady - Paris Theatre 1984
The Cold Truth - Paris Theatre 1984
Heat Of The Night - Paris Theatre 1984
Breakout - Paris Theatre 1984
