Özel TürkbaşBorn 1 September 1938. Died 22 July 2012
Özel Türkbaş
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c3a018e-aec7-46eb-9db8-bff5656ee0d4
Özel Türkbaş Biography (Wikipedia)
Özel Türkbaş (September 1, 1938 – July 22, 2012) was a Turkish-born actress, model, singer and belly dancer, who helped popularize belly dancing in the US and recorded traditional music aimed at a western audience, including the successful 1969 album Bellydance with Özel Türkbaş: How to Make Your Husband a Sultan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Özel Türkbaş Tracks
Sort by
Ozel's Dance Routine (Mr Thing Re-Edit)
Özel Türkbaş
Ozel's Dance Routine (Mr Thing Re-Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Özel Türkbaş Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist