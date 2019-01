Shubha Mudgal (born 1959) is an Indian singer of Hindustani classical music. Her repertoire includes the genres of Khayal, Thumri and Dadra, as also popular Indian pop music. She has received several awards and accolades for her artistic accomplishments, including the Padma Shri, awarded in 2000. Apart from music, Mudgal is known for supporting left-wing causes and associating herself with radical organizations like Shabnam Hashmi's ANHAD and SAHMAT.