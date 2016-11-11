Simon EstesBorn 2 March 1928
Simon Estes Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Estes (born March 2, 1938) is an operatic bass-baritone of African-American descent who had a major international opera career beginning in the 1960s. He has sung at most of the world's major opera houses as well as in front of presidents, popes and internationally renowned figures and celebrities including Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon, Boris Yeltsin, Yasser Arafat, Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu. Notably, he was part of the first generation of black opera singers to achieve widespread success and is viewed as part of a group of performers who were instrumental in helping to break down the barriers of racial prejudice in the opera world.
Simon Estes Tracks
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
Pulcinella: Overture; Gavotte con due variazioni
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella: Overture; Gavotte con due variazioni
Pulcinella: Overture; Gavotte con due variazioni
Atlantida - scenic cantata in a prologue and 3 parts for soloists, chorus and or
Manuel de Falla
Atlantida - scenic cantata in a prologue and 3 parts for soloists, chorus and or
Atlantida - scenic cantata in a prologue and 3 parts for soloists, chorus and or
Parsifal (Act I excerpt) - Wehvolles Erbe, dem ich verfallen
Richard Wagner
Parsifal (Act I excerpt) - Wehvolles Erbe, dem ich verfallen
Parsifal (Act I excerpt) - Wehvolles Erbe, dem ich verfallen
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
