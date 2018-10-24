Michel LegrandBorn 24 February 1932
Michel Legrand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kc9yb.jpg
1932-02-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c330f54-9245-488b-b678-dc8a236d06b3
Michel Legrand Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Legrand (born 24 February 1932) is a French musical composer, arranger, conductor, and jazz pianist. Legrand is a prolific composer, having written over 200 film and television scores, in addition to many memorable songs. He is best known for his often haunting, jazz-tinged film music. His celebrated scores for the films of French New Wave director Jacques Demy, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) and The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967), earned Legrand his first Academy Award nominations. Legrand won his first Oscar for the song "The Windmills of Your Mind" from The Thomas Crown Affair (1968).
Les parapluies de Cherbourg
Michel Legrand
Les parapluies de Cherbourg
Les parapluies de Cherbourg
Jitterbug Waltz
Michel Legrand
Jitterbug Waltz
Jitterbug Waltz
The Summer Of 42 Theme
Michel Legrand
The Summer Of 42 Theme
The Summer Of 42 Theme
Le Cinema
Michel Legrand
Le Cinema
Le Cinema
Nous Sommes Des Soeurs Jumelles
Natalie Dessay
Nous Sommes Des Soeurs Jumelles
Nous Sommes Des Soeurs Jumelles
YENTL (1983) "Suite"
Michel Legrand
YENTL (1983) "Suite"
YENTL (1983) "Suite"
Orchestra
THE GO BETWEEN (1971): "Theme and Variations"
Michel Legrand
THE GO BETWEEN (1971): "Theme and Variations"
THE GO BETWEEN (1971): "Theme and Variations"
Preludes 1&3
George Gershwin
Preludes 1&3
Preludes 1&3
The Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man Theme)
Michel Legrand
The Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man Theme)
The Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man Theme)
Les Lunettes
Michel Legrand
Les Lunettes
Les Lunettes
Le Baie Des Anges
Michel Legrand
Le Baie Des Anges
Le Baie Des Anges
Delaney Takes A Break
Michel Legrand
Delaney Takes A Break
Delaney Takes A Break
The Picasso Summer
Michel Legrand
The Picasso Summer
The Picasso Summer
Round Midnight
Michel Legrand
Round Midnight
Round Midnight
Paris Violon
Michel Legrand
Paris Violon
Paris Violon
Ray Blues
Michel Legrand
Ray Blues
Ray Blues
Gymnopedie No.1
Michel Legrand
Gymnopedie No.1
Gymnopedie No.1
Summer of '42 (Main Theme)
Michel Legrand
Summer of '42 (Main Theme)
Summer of '42 (Main Theme)
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1960) - Scene de garage/Devant le garage
Michel Legrand
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1960) - Scene de garage/Devant le garage
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1960) - Scene de garage/Devant le garage
Orchestra
Nobody Knows
Michel Legrand
Nobody Knows
Nobody Knows
Les Damoiselles De Rochefort
Michel Legrand
Les Damoiselles De Rochefort
Les Damoiselles De Rochefort
La Valse des Lilas
Michel Legrand
La Valse des Lilas
La Valse des Lilas
Clopin Clopant
Michel Legrand
Clopin Clopant
Clopin Clopant
New England Idylls Op.62 - (v) In Deep Woods - Edward MacDowell
Edward MacDowell
New England Idylls Op.62 - (v) In Deep Woods
New England Idylls Op.62 - (v) In Deep Woods
Agnus Dei (Requiem)
Gabriel Fauré
Agnus Dei (Requiem)
Agnus Dei (Requiem)
Soleil A Vendre
Michel Legrand
Soleil A Vendre
Soleil A Vendre
Avante La Jazz
Michel Legrand
Avante La Jazz
Avante La Jazz
Windmills Of Your Mind
Laura Fygi
Windmills Of Your Mind
Windmills Of Your Mind
Wild Man Blues
Michel Legrand
Wild Man Blues
Wild Man Blues
Le Mans
Michel Legrand
Le Mans
Le Mans
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1964) - Devant le garage
Michel Legrand
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1964) - Devant le garage
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (1964) - Devant le garage
Orchestra
Moulin Rouge
Michel Legrand
Moulin Rouge
Moulin Rouge
The Boston Wrangler
Michel Legrand
The Boston Wrangler
The Boston Wrangler
La Station Service
Michel Legrand
La Station Service
La Station Service
One day
Michel Legrand
One day
One day
Music Arranger
ICE STATION ZEBRA (1968): The Russian Trawler
Michel Legrand
ICE STATION ZEBRA (1968): The Russian Trawler
ICE STATION ZEBRA (1968): The Russian Trawler
Orchestra
I will say goodbye
Michel Legrand
I will say goodbye
I will say goodbye
La Pasionara
Michel Legrand
La Pasionara
La Pasionara
Theme From The Summer Of 42
Michel Legrand
Theme From The Summer Of 42
Theme From The Summer Of 42
Scene du Garage (from The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg)
Michel Legrand
Scene du Garage (from The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg)
The Thomas Crown Affair
Michel Legrand
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Thomas Crown Affair
Orchestra
Vivre sa Vie
Michel Legrand
Vivre sa Vie
Vivre sa Vie
Pie Jesu (Requiem, Op 48)
Gabriel Fauré
Pie Jesu (Requiem, Op 48)
Pie Jesu (Requiem, Op 48)
Stompin' at the Savoy
Michel Legrand
Stompin' at the Savoy
Stompin' at the Savoy
Windmills of your Mind
Michel Legrand
Windmills of your Mind
Windmills of your Mind
Have You Met Miss Jones?
Michel Legrand
Have You Met Miss Jones?
Have You Met Miss Jones?
UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOURG (1964): I Will Wait Forever
Danielle Lacari, Michel Legrand, Michel Legrand & Ed Starink
UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOURG (1964): I Will Wait Forever
UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOURG (1964): I Will Wait Forever
Performer
Di-Gue-Ding-Ding
Michel Legrand
Di-Gue-Ding-Ding
Di-Gue-Ding-Ding
