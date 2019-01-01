DollarUK pop group. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1988
Dollar
1978
Dollar Biography (Wikipedia)
Dollar were a pop vocal duo from the UK, consisting of David Van Day and Canadian-born Thereza Bazar. The duo were successful in the late 1970s and 1980s, achieving ten UK top 40 singles, including the top ten hits "Love's Gotta Hold on Me" (1979), "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" (1979), "Mirror Mirror" (1981), "Give Me Back My Heart" (1982) and "O L'amour" (1987).
Dollar Tracks
Mirror Mirror (Mon Amour)
Dollar
Mirror Mirror (Mon Amour)
Mirror Mirror (Mon Amour)
Hand Held In Black & White
Dollar
Hand Held In Black & White
Hand Held In Black & White
Love's Gotta Hold On Me
Dollar
Love's Gotta Hold On Me
Love's Gotta Hold On Me
Shooting Star
Dollar
Shooting Star
Shooting Star
Who Were You With In The Moonlight
Dollar
Who Were You With In The Moonlight
Who Were You With In The Moonlight
Videotheque
Dollar
Videotheque
Videotheque
Mirror Mirror
Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Mirror Mirror
I Wanna Hold Your Hand
Dollar
I Wanna Hold Your Hand
I Wanna Hold Your Hand
Oh L'Amour
Dollar
Oh L'Amour
Oh L'Amour
