Shebek Haru Bailey (born Howard Bailey Jr.; March 9, 1980), better known by his stage name Chingy, is an American rapper, singer, producer, and actor.

Chingy grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and began rapping in his late teens. He toured as an opening act with Nelly in the summer of 2002 and then became a protégé of Ludacris, who signed him to his newly formed Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) record label. The rapper's 2003 summer debut single, "Right Thurr", put him on the musical map as a good-time rapper who specialized in catchy, club-friendly beats and simplistic lyrics delivered in a sing-song, nursery rhyme style. Chingy's 2003 debut album, Jackpot, sold two million copies, thanks to the boost from "Right Thurr". A second album, Powerballin', was released in 2004 to mixed reviews, and his 2006 release Hoodstar spawned the hit singles "Pullin' Me Back" and "Dem Jeans." He released Hate It or Love It in 2007, under DTP records. The album's lead single is "Fly Like Me", featuring Amerie. A studio album entitled Success & Failure was released in 2010. In 2018, he made his official debut as a record producer which he produced his own latest single “Sparks Fly” which was debuted on July 4, 2018.