Mohsen Namjoo (Persian: محسن نامجو‎) is an Iranian singer-songwriter. His style of music is influenced by blues and rock as well as Iranian folk music. The lyrics of his songs are also a combination of Persian classical poems, his own lyrics, and contemporary poems; Namjoo uses the words freely, infusing them with irony and sarcasm to carry the music and to create a free style form of singing. An Iranian correspondent for The New York Times in Iran wrote that "some call him a sort of Bob Dylan of Iran".