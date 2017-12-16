Mohsen NamjooIranian Singer. Born 4 March 1976
Mohsen Namjoo
1976-03-04
Mohsen Namjoo Biography (Wikipedia)
Mohsen Namjoo (Persian: محسن نامجو) is an Iranian singer-songwriter. His style of music is influenced by blues and rock as well as Iranian folk music. The lyrics of his songs are also a combination of Persian classical poems, his own lyrics, and contemporary poems; Namjoo uses the words freely, infusing them with irony and sarcasm to carry the music and to create a free style form of singing. An Iranian correspondent for The New York Times in Iran wrote that "some call him a sort of Bob Dylan of Iran".
Mohsen Namjoo Tracks
Period (feat. Mohsen Namjoo)
Shahin Najafi
Period (feat. Mohsen Namjoo)
Period (feat. Mohsen Namjoo)
