Clive DunnBorn 9 January 1920. Died 6 November 2012
1920-01-09
Clive Dunn Biography (Wikipedia)
Clive Robert Benjamin Dunn OBE (9 January 1920 – 6 November 2012) was an English actor, comedian, artist, author, and singer. He played the elderly Lance Corporal Jones in the BBC sitcom Dad's Army.
SW Grandad
SW Grandad
SW Grandad
Grandad
Grandad
Grandad
My Old Dutch
My Old Dutch
My Old Dutch
Simone
Simone
Simone
