Jermaine Coleman (born August 30, 1973), better known by his stage name Maino, is an American rapper from Brooklyn, New York City, New York. He is perhaps best known for his debut single "Hi Hater," as well as its follow-up "All the Above," the latter of which features American singer T-Pain and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). To date Maino has collectively sold just under 4 million digital singles globally.