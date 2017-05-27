MainoUS rapper. Born 30 August 1973
Maino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kc9ps.jpg
1973-08-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c2cc2fe-0dcf-4995-8199-91fd5f159323
Maino Biography (Wikipedia)
Jermaine Coleman (born August 30, 1973), better known by his stage name Maino, is an American rapper from Brooklyn, New York City, New York. He is perhaps best known for his debut single "Hi Hater," as well as its follow-up "All the Above," the latter of which features American singer T-Pain and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). To date Maino has collectively sold just under 4 million digital singles globally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maino Performances & Interviews
Maino Tracks
Sort by
Suicide Squad X Gang Gang
Maino
Suicide Squad X Gang Gang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Suicide Squad X Gang Gang
Last played on
They Love Me (feat. PHRESHER)
Maino
They Love Me (feat. PHRESHER)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
They Love Me (feat. PHRESHER)
Last played on
Milly Rock (Remix) (feat. Maino)
2 Milly
Milly Rock (Remix) (feat. Maino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Milly Rock (Remix) (feat. Maino)
Last played on
Head You
Maino
Head You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Head You
Last played on
I Did It For Brooklyn (feat. Lil’ Kim)
Maino
I Did It For Brooklyn (feat. Lil’ Kim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
I Did It For Brooklyn (feat. Lil’ Kim)
Last played on
Welcome To New York (feat. Vado, Raekwon, Uncle Murda & Maino)
Rob Cash
Welcome To New York (feat. Vado, Raekwon, Uncle Murda & Maino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049r0bs.jpglink
Welcome To New York (feat. Vado, Raekwon, Uncle Murda & Maino)
Last played on
Dreamer (feat. Tweezie)
Maino
Dreamer (feat. Tweezie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Dreamer (feat. Tweezie)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Harder Then Them
Maino
Harder Then Them
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Harder Then Them
Last played on
All About You
Maino
All About You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
All About You
Last played on
Banned From Radio (feat. Maino, Chinx, Bodega Bamz, Troy Ave & City B)
The MVMT
Banned From Radio (feat. Maino, Chinx, Bodega Bamz, Troy Ave & City B)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Banned From Radio (feat. Maino, Chinx, Bodega Bamz, Troy Ave & City B)
Performer
Last played on
Real Black (Remix) (feat. Uncle Murda)
Maino
Real Black (Remix) (feat. Uncle Murda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Real Black (Remix) (feat. Uncle Murda)
Last played on
Lights, Camera, Action
Maino
Lights, Camera, Action
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Welcome 2 Brooklyn (feat. Maino)
M.O.P.
Welcome 2 Brooklyn (feat. Maino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Welcome 2 Brooklyn (feat. Maino)
Last played on
Drop A Gem On Em (feat. Maino)
French Montana
Drop A Gem On Em (feat. Maino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br530.jpglink
Drop A Gem On Em (feat. Maino)
Last played on
Lights Camera Action (feat. Meek Mill & Troy Ave)
Maino
Lights Camera Action (feat. Meek Mill & Troy Ave)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Watch Me Do It (feat. T.I & French Montana)
Maino
Watch Me Do It (feat. T.I & French Montana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9ps.jpglink
Watch Me Do It (feat. T.I & French Montana)
Last played on
Maino Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist