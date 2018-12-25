Peter Auty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c2c2761-1b94-4da1-be43-698a7601f038
Peter Auty Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Robert Auty (born 1969) is an English operatic tenor who has worked with most of the major opera companies in Britain and a number of companies in continental Europe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Auty Performances & Interviews
- Rossini's Petite messe solennelle in 4 minuteshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044vdlh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044vdlh.jpg2016-08-16T08:33:00.000ZWith the BBC Singers conducted by David Hill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044vdlq
Rossini's Petite messe solennelle in 4 minutes
Peter Auty Tracks
Sort by
Walking In The Air
Peter Auty
Walking In The Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking In The Air
Last played on
Eugene Onegin: Act 3
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin: Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Eugene Onegin: Act 3
Orchestra
Choir
Conductor
Director
Eugene Onegin: Act 2
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin: Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Eugene Onegin: Act 2
Orchestra
Choir
Conductor
Director
Eugene Onegin: Act 1
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Eugene Onegin: Act 1
Orchestra
Choir
Conductor
Director
The Crucifixion
John Stainer
The Crucifixion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
The Crucifixion
Last played on
Petite messe solennelle (Proms 2016)
Gioachino Rossini
Petite messe solennelle (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpys.jpglink
Petite messe solennelle (Proms 2016)
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: Barry Rose conducts Stainer's Crucifixion
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq384f
Guildford Cathedral
2018-03-25T20:18:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04vjx73.jpg
25
Mar
2018
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: Barry Rose conducts Stainer's Crucifixion
Guildford Cathedral
Verdi, Puccini & Rossini
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5vv2m
Leeds Town Hall
2016-11-26T20:18:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p040q406.jpg
26
Nov
2016
Verdi, Puccini & Rossini
Leeds Town Hall
Proms 2016: Proms at … The Chapel, Greenwich
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezmwhn
The Chapel, Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich
2016-08-06T20:18:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwxls.jpg
6
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Proms at … The Chapel, Greenwich
The Chapel, Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich
Proms 2011: Prom 4: Brian – Symphony No. 1, 'The Gothic'
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed4nc8
Royal Albert Hall
2011-07-17T20:18:47
17
Jul
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 4: Brian – Symphony No. 1, 'The Gothic'
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep9c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-24T20:18:47
24
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Peter Auty Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Tom Hingston: How to capture an artist in one image
-
David Bowie course offered at Leeds University
-
Robert Smith talks about David Bowie's unique Meltdown headline show in 2002 ahead of curating his own Meltdown Festival.
-
A surgeon's operating playlist
-
"That was a musical highlight of my life" - Win Butler on leading a parade celebrating the life of David Bowie
-
How the arts can combat climate change
-
6 Music Breakfast plays radio world exclusive of David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and Matt chats to Nile Rodgers
-
David Bowie, Elvis Presley and the collaboration that never was
-
Jon Culshaw to play Bowie in new BBC radio drama
-
R.E.M. on meeting David Bowie
Back to artist