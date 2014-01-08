Paul LinckeBorn 7 November 1866. Died 3 September 1946
Paul Lincke
1866-11-07
Paul Lincke Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Emil Paul Lincke (7 November 1866 – 3 September 1946) was a German composer and theater conductor. He is considered the "father" of the Berlin operetta and holds the same significance for Berlin as does Johann Strauss for Vienna and Jacques Offenbach for Paris. His well-known compositions include "Berliner Luft" ("Berlin Air"), the unofficial anthem of Berlin, from his operetta Frau Luna; and "The Glow-Worm", from his operetta Lysistrata.
