Marty RobbinsBorn 26 September 1925. Died 8 December 1982
Marty Robbins
Marty Robbins Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin David Robinson (September 26, 1925 – December 8, 1982), known professionally as Marty Robbins, was an American singer, songwriter, actor, multi-instrumentalist, and racing driver. One of the most popular and successful country and western singers of all time for most of his near four-decade career, Robbins often topped the country music charts, and several of his songs also had crossover success as pop hits.
Marty Robbins Tracks
El Paso
The Story of My Life
Tonight Carmen
Don’t Worry
Devil Woman
Running Gun
Cool Water
A White Sport Coat (and a Pink Carnation)
The Little Green Valley
18 Yellow Roses
The Hanging Tree
Just Married
Kaw Liga
I'll Walk Alone
Abilene Rose
I Did What I Did for Maria
Carmen
Riders In The Sky
Ribbon of Darkness
Thanks But No Thanks
Feleena (From El Paso)
Dont Worry About Me
Long Gone Lonesome Blues
Big Iron
el Paso City
The Wind Goes
Maybelline
Walking Piece of Heaven
I Heard The Bluebirds Sing
Thanks But No Thanks, Thanks To You
Marty Robbins Links
