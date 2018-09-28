Way Out WestUK progressive house, trance and progressive breaks duo. Formed 1994
Way Out West
1994
Way Out West Biography (Wikipedia)
Way Out West are an English electronic music duo comprising Jody Wisternoff and Nick Warren. They rose to fame in the 1990s with their UK chart hits "The Gift" and "Ajare", and have since released five studio albums; Way Out West, Intensify, Don't Look Now, We Love Machine, and Tuesday Maybe. They have produced and performed together for over twenty five years.
Way Out West Tracks
Ajare (Original)
Way Out West
Ajare (Original)
The Gift
The Gift
The Gift
The Gift
A Sheltered Place (Phaeleh Remix)
Way Out West
A Sheltered Place (Phaeleh Remix)
A Sheltered Place (Phaeleh Remix)
Tuesday Maybe (Guy J Remix)
Way Out West
Tuesday Maybe (Guy J Remix)
Tuesday Maybe (Guy J Remix)
Set My Mind
Way Out West
Set My Mind
Set My Mind
The Call (feat. Doe Paoro)
Way Out West
The Call (feat. Doe Paoro)
The Call (feat. Doe Paoro)
Oceans
Way Out West
Oceans
Oceans
Set My Mind (Luttrell Remix)
Way Out West
Set My Mind (Luttrell Remix)
Set My Mind (Original Mix)
Way Out West
Set My Mind (Original Mix)
Set My Mind (Original Mix)
Tuesday Maybe (Remix)
Way Out West
Tuesday Maybe (Remix)
Tuesday Maybe (Remix)
Tuesday Maybe
Way Out West
Tuesday Maybe
Tuesday Maybe
The Gift
The Gift
The Fall
Way Out West
The Fall
The Fall
Intensify
Way Out West
Intensify
Intensify
