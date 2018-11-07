Toto CoeloFormed 1982. Disbanded 1985
Toto Coelo
1982
Toto Coelo Biography (Wikipedia)
Toto Coelo (renamed Total Coelo in the US) was a 1980s British new wave group, masterminded by producer Barry Blue. The original members were singers Anita Mahadevan, Lacey Bond, Lindsey Danvers, Ros Holness (daughter of television presenter Bob Holness) and Sheen Doran.
Toto Coelo Tracks
I Eat Cannibals
Dracula's Tango
